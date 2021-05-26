Indian stocks to nudge past February’s record high by year-end

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s main stock index will exceed the record high it hit before the latest coronavirus wave took hold by year-end, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, most whom predicted modest growth and limited downside risks.

After India’s worst economic performance in four decades in 2020, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a floundering vaccine drive has once again hurt the world’s second most populous country’s economy, and briefly, its burgeoning equity market.

After its record high of 52,516.76 in February, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose modestly in March and declined about 1.5% in April. But daily case loads of COVID-19 have started declining and the index is now up around 6% for the year, with over half of those gains achieved in recent weeks.

The May 11-26 Reuters poll of more than 30 equity analysts saw the Sensex index adding another 5% and hitting a record 53,200 by end-2021, albeit not much higher than February’s peak and well below what was expected three months ago.

From Tuesday’s close of 50,637.53 the Indian bourse was forecast to rise nearly 8% to 54,500 by mid-2022. It was then forecast to close out 2022 at 58,500.

“The equity market always discounts what today’s fundamentals are, and instead looks at what it might be three to six months down the line, by when corporate earnings, economic activity and growth should pick up,” said CA Rudramurthy, managing director at Vachana Investments.