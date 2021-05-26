India plans to study effectiveness of AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccines By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
2/2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adn

2/2

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s main health agency will start a study next week to examine the effectiveness of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s vaccine and the homegrown shot Covaxin against coronavirus, a scientist said on Wednesday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review 3,000-5,000 people above 45 years of age, of which up to 80% will be those who have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine made locally by the Serum Institute of India.

The rest will have taken Covaxin jointly developed by local firm Bharat Biotech and ICMR.

“The main objective is to find out whether the vaccine prevents severe disease,” Tarun Bhatnagar told Reuters in a phone interview from the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) in Chennai, which will lead the study.

“We will compare people who tested negative with people who tested positive with sub-groups to look for those who were symptomatic and those hospitalised or with severe disease,” Bhatnagar said.

The study will also compare the effects of one dose of AstraZeneca shot as against two shots administered, he said.

In Britain, health officials last week said two doses of the vaccine were 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India last year.

The variant, B.1.617, is a dominant strain driving India’s deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases, health experts say.

India has inoculated only about 3% of its 1.3 billion people, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most COVID-19 cases.

India’s total coronavirus infections crossed 27 million on Wednesday, swelled by 208,921 new cases over the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from COVID-19 rose by 4,157 to reach 311,388.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR