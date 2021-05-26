India Bond Returns Are the Best in Asia as Covid Cases Drop

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India’s dollar bonds have rallied to become the best performers in major Asian credit markets this month after lagging in April, as new coronavirus cases in the pandemic-battered country drop by about half from a peak.

The notes have returned 0.8% so far this month, the most in the region, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index; Indian bonds had gained 0.4% in the previous month, the lowest rate except for ChinaIndia is preparing another stimulus package for sectors hit hardest by the second Covid-19 wave, people familiar with the matter have said. That may add more legs to the outperformance of Indian credit

The world’s second-most populous country recorded 208,921 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. That compared with a record 414,188 cases on May 7″We find select opportunities in bonds that are pricing in pessimistic or downside scenarios in Indian investment grade, with valuations that are attractive despite very robust standalone performance,” said Neeraj Seth, head of Asia credit at BlackRock Inc.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. put India’s investment-grade dollar bonds back among its favored sectors within Asian BBB debt earlier this month. Analysts including Kenneth Ho cited their expectations of a sharp rebound in economic activity from the third quarter as well as under-performance against regional peers in recent months as reasons for their bullishnessBut uncertainties still abound for India investors as the pandemic remains deadly and vaccine shortages complicate easing of restrictions in the nation’s economy. Automakers with plants in Tamil Nadu are suspending operations and reducing shifts as employees threaten to go on strike due to health concerns