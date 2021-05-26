Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on May 26, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia are:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % J. Brian Kynoch 80,544,526 99.98 12,113 0.02 Pierre Lebel 76,982,936 95.56 3,573,703 4.44 Larry G. Moeller 80,483,193 99.91 73,446 0.09 Theodore W. Muraro 80,459,671 99.88 96,968 0.12 Janine North 80,553,036 100.00 3,603 0.00 James P. Veitch 80,491,478 99.92 65,161 0.08 Edward A. Yurkowski 80,380,307 99.78 176,332 0.22

A total of 81,380,882 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 63.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on sedar.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

Darb Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.488.2658