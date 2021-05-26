IAG’s Gallego hopes North Atlantic air corridor open late June, early July By Reuters

MADRID (Reuters) – The CEO of British Airways-owner IAG (LON:) Luis Gallego said on Wednesday he hoped the North Atlantic corridor for air travel would be open by late June, early July.

Countries such as the United States need to be included in Britain’s green list of safe destinations very soon, Gallego, speaking at a virtual event on the prospect of the tourism industry in 2021, said, citing its high level of vaccination – “one of the best in the world”.

