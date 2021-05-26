How to Install Solar Panels Your Step-by-Step Guide

The popularity of solar panels for residential use has increased exponentially. Nearly 4-million homeowners in the United States now experience the benefits of solar panels. If you’re one of the millions of people wondering how to install solar panels on your home, this article is for you.

This step-by-step guide will explain how to go solar, solar panel costs, and the best way to add them to your home. Read on and join the renewable energy revolution!

Make a Plan

Before you start attaching solar panels to your roof, it’s essential to plan out the project. Research how much energy you need to produce from solar panels and the number of panels you will need for your home. Contact the permitting office in your community and follow their instructions preparing your home for installation.

You’ll need a lot of materials such as wiring, meters, conduit, and tools. If you are an industrious DIY-er, you can take on some or all of the project, but getting experienced help from a solar company is highly recommended.

Installing solar panels on your home is a big project. It will take one to three months to complete.

It also involves a high up-front cost. You can expect to pay up to $40,000 for a complete solar panel installation. There are federal tax incentives to offset the expense, and you will save money on electrical bills over time.

Inspect the Installation Site

If you are installing your solar panels on your home’s roof, it’s critical to inspect the roof’s structural integrity. You’ll also need to determine if your home’s wiring is compatible with a solar install. Schedule an inspection with an engineer specializing in solar panel systems to verify everything is in order before the project begins.

Order the Right Equipment

Once you’ve planned out the installation, acquired the proper permits, and determined your home is structurally sound for solar panels, it’s time to place your order. If you are working with a professional installer, they can place the order for you. If you are going the DIY route, here are some things to consider:

There are two primary components you need to order: solar panels and power inverters.

Not all solar panels are the same. They have different efficiency ratings, durability standards, and visual aesthetics.

Lower price doesn’t always mean lower quality, but it might mean lower power efficiency.

There is plenty of online information to help you find the right components for your solar panel system. Take time to research all the options before placing an order.

Learn How to Install Solar Panels

If you are working with a professional solar contractor, you can skip this step. Otherwise, the installation process involves preparing the roof racks to hold the solar panels. You’ll also install the wiring that connects the panels to your home’s electrical system.

Power inverters are connected to the panels to convert the DC electrical current to AC energy for your home.

Flip the Switch

Before you can switch over your home’s electrical system to the solar panels, you’ll need an inspection from the local power cooperative. The examination will ensure the installation is correct and ready for connection to the grid. Once approved, it will take a few weeks for your local government approval and a live link to the grid.

Harness the Power of the Sun

If you’re ready to realize the solar panel benefits and do your part to embrace renewable resources, taking your home solar is the right option. Learning how to install solar panels is a multi-step process with a lot of planning involved. It isn’t the kind of project most DIY-ers are willing to take on, but many professional contractors specialize in solar panel installation.

