HK’s Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen

HONG KONG — Shares in jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital Ltd soared on Thursday, the first day of trading after a suspension of longer than a week following a freeze in the pro-democracy activist’s assets under the national security law.

In a late Wednesday statement, the media publisher said it had enough working capital for at least 18 months from April 1 without additional funding from Lai, its controlling shareholder.

Shares opened 141.9% higher at HK$0.45, the highest since December 2020, when Lai was charged under the security law imposed by China earlier that year. They then extended gains to HK$0.80, the highest since August 2020, when Lai was first arrested and national security police raided the newsroom of his Apple Daily newspaper.

The stock can be highly volatile as trade is dominated by retail investors, and its spikes are often a result of buyers’ showing support for Lai and his pro-democracy publications.

“There are a lot of investors who are willing to speculate in this stock, it’s crazy,” said Wealthy Securities managing director Louis Tse. “I don’t think the moves are based on any kind of financial fundaments for the stock.”

Hong Kong’s National Security Department had notified Next Digital’s chief executive, Cheung Kim Hung, that Lai was prohibited from dealing in assets, including shares in the listed company and bank accounts of three firms directly or indirectly wholly owned by Lai, the publisher said in a statement late on Wednesday.