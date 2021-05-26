Health and Safety Workers at IHSA Target Systemic Sexism in Collective Agreement Negotiations, Trigger Countdown to Possible Job Action

Article content

TORONTO — Ontario’s construction, infrastructure, and transportation industries may come to a grinding halt by the mid of June, reports the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU)/ Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1750, whose employer rejected several proposals to address workplace barriers that prevent women from advancement, skill development, and participation in the organization, reports the union.

“Approximately 75% of our workplace’s lowest pay-scale earners are women. It’s no coincidence—we need to do more to dismantle the systemic issues that perpetuate gender discrimination and oppression at work,” says Harry Goslin, President of OCEU/CUPE Local 1750.

The union has proposed a new recruitment and diversity mentorship program to help workers, particularly those from equity-seeking communities, access pathways to training and career advancement at IHSA. Additionally, the union proposes enhanced work-from-home language to ensure that workers have the supports and options they need to accommodate their caregiving responsibilities.

“Our employer flatly refuses to address the equity and inclusion issues we’re trying to address at the bargaining table,” says Annette Baker, OCEU Mobilization Team member. “There are huge gender disparities at our workplace—women earn less, are disproportionately stuck in low-wage jobs, don’t have access to training and skill development to advance, and are unfairly impacted by the employer’s decline of our modest proposals to enhance equity and inclusion at IHSA.”