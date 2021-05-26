Gold tops $1,900/oz for first time since Jan on dovish Fed

By
Matilda Colman
-
6

Gold topped $1,900 for the first time

since January on Wednesday, drawing support after U.S. Federal

Reserve officials reiterated their dovish stance.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,911.56 per ounce by 1233

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,911.95.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,912.30.

Apart from the recent weakness in U.S. Treasury yields,

factors including dovish Fed commentary to calm speculation

about tightening policy has attracted flows into gold, said Xiao

Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China

International.

Gold seems to be underpinned around $1,900 as the dollar has

been quite weak recently and could provide some safe haven

demand for gold, Fu added.

The dollar index steadied, but was still near its

lowest in about 4-1/2 months, making gold cheaper for holders of

other currencies. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were also near a

two-week low.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday said the U.S.

central bank could curb an outbreak of inflation should it occur

without throwing the recovery off track.

Any surprise to the downside from economic data would also

be gold supportive, BOCI’s Fu said.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of

holding non-yielding gold, also considered a hedge against

inflation that could result from widespread stimulus measures.

U.S. gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer

spending data is due this week.

Further, if a number of central banks continue to buy gold

in the next few months, bullion will have regained an important

demand component, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in

a note.

“Coupled with the higher consumer demand that is expected and

reviving investment demand, we believe this should lend buoyancy

to the gold price,” Briesemann added.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.3% to $2,779.67 per

ounce, silver climbed 0.8% to $28.19 and platinum

jumped 1.6% to $1,211.02.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal

in Bengaluru; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)

