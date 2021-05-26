Gold tops $1,900/oz for first time since Jan on dovish Fed

Article content

Gold topped $1,900 for the first time

since January on Wednesday, drawing support after U.S. Federal

Reserve officials reiterated their dovish stance.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,911.56 per ounce by 1233

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,911.95.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.8% to $1,912.30.

Apart from the recent weakness in U.S. Treasury yields,

factors including dovish Fed commentary to calm speculation

about tightening policy has attracted flows into gold, said Xiao

Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China

International.

Gold seems to be underpinned around $1,900 as the dollar has

been quite weak recently and could provide some safe haven

demand for gold, Fu added.

The dollar index steadied, but was still near its

lowest in about 4-1/2 months, making gold cheaper for holders of

other currencies. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were also near a

two-week low.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday said the U.S.

central bank could curb an outbreak of inflation should it occur

without throwing the recovery off track.

Any surprise to the downside from economic data would also

be gold supportive, BOCI’s Fu said.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of