Gold firms above $1,900/oz as weaker yields bolster appeal

Gold rose above the key $1,900 level for
the first time since January on Wednesday, driven by a retreat
in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed
their dovish monetary policy stance.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,903.70 per ounce by 0922
GMT, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,904.70.
“U.S. 10-year yields moved to the lowest level in two weeks
and that has triggered some technical buying in gold,” said Xiao
Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China
International.
“It seems that $1,900 is a very strong level,” she said,
adding that a lackluster pick up in the U.S. labor market in
May could be positive for gold, because that would mean that Fed
could sustain the accommodative policy for longer.
Investors are looking to key U.S. economic data, including
gross domestic product and jobless claims on Thursday and
consumer spending on Friday.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a two-week low,
reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing
gold.
Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited
from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States
and the United Kingdom.
Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday that
the U.S central bank would be able to curb an outbreak of
inflation and engineer a “soft landing” without throwing the
country’s economic recovery off track.
Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month
high in May as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising
inflation and diminishing government financial support.
“Probably next month the inflation numbers could be even
higher in the U.S. because of where prices were one year ago.
So, this inflation concern remains a topic,” UBS analyst
Giovanni Staunovo said.
Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,781.15 per
ounce, silver climbed 0.2% to $28.03 and platinum
jumped 0.5% to $1,197.49.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)