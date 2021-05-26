Gold firms above $1,900/oz as weaker yields bolster appeal

Matilda Colman
Gold rose above the key $1,900 level for

the first time since January on Wednesday, driven by a retreat

in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed

their dovish monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,903.70 per ounce by 0922

GMT, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,904.70.

“U.S. 10-year yields moved to the lowest level in two weeks

and that has triggered some technical buying in gold,” said Xiao

Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China

International.

“It seems that $1,900 is a very strong level,” she said,

adding that a lackluster pick up in the U.S. labor market in

May could be positive for gold, because that would mean that Fed

could sustain the accommodative policy for longer.

Investors are looking to key U.S. economic data, including

gross domestic product and jobless claims on Thursday and

consumer spending on Friday.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a two-week low,

reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing

gold.

Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited

from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States

and the United Kingdom.

Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday that

the U.S central bank would be able to curb an outbreak of

inflation and engineer a “soft landing” without throwing the

country’s economic recovery off track.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month

high in May as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising

inflation and diminishing government financial support.

“Probably next month the inflation numbers could be even

higher in the U.S. because of where prices were one year ago.

So, this inflation concern remains a topic,” UBS analyst

Giovanni Staunovo said.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,781.15 per

ounce, silver climbed 0.2% to $28.03 and platinum

jumped 0.5% to $1,197.49.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten

Donovan)

