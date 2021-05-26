Gold firms above $1,900/oz as weaker yields bolster appeal

Article content

Gold rose above the key $1,900 level for

the first time since January on Wednesday, driven by a retreat

in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed

their dovish monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,903.70 per ounce by 0922

GMT, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,904.70.

“U.S. 10-year yields moved to the lowest level in two weeks

and that has triggered some technical buying in gold,” said Xiao

Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China

International.

“It seems that $1,900 is a very strong level,” she said,

adding that a lackluster pick up in the U.S. labor market in

May could be positive for gold, because that would mean that Fed

could sustain the accommodative policy for longer.

Investors are looking to key U.S. economic data, including

gross domestic product and jobless claims on Thursday and

consumer spending on Friday.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near a two-week low,

reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing

gold.

Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited

from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States

and the United Kingdom.