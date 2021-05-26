Futures gain as Fed calms inflation worries By Reuters



© Reuters. The New York Stock Exchange is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



By Shashank Nayar

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported Nasdaq futures climb for a third straight session.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida downplayed the effects of higher price pressures on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank’s ability to engineer a “soft landing” if prices continue to escalate beyond what is expected.

Fears of rising inflation have weighed on Wall Street’s main indexes this month, with most analysts expecting a jump in borrowing costs in the short term as the economy reopens.

The U.S. personal consumption report, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, is due on Thursday.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc added between 0.1% and 0.3% in premarket trading, helped by subdued Treasury yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.5672 after scaling a more than one-month high earlier in May. Higher yields pressure valuations for tech and other growth stocks, whose future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. [US/]

At 6:30 a.m. ET, were up 77 points, or 0.2%, were up 11 points, or 0.3%, and were up 34.5 points, or 0.24%.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including those in Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:), Marathon Patent Group and Coinbase Global rose between 2% and 4.6% in premarket trading as bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 for the first time this week.

Oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) gained 0.7% ahead of its first major boardroom contest where climate change is a central issue.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) dropped 6% in thin trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by price markdowns.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:) jumped 9.3% after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and signaled accelerating sales in May.