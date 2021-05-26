Futures gain as Fed calms inflation worries By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. The New York Stock Exchange is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

By Shashank Nayar

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported Nasdaq futures climb for a third straight session.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida downplayed the effects of higher price pressures on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank’s ability to engineer a “soft landing” if prices continue to escalate beyond what is expected.

Fears of rising inflation have weighed on Wall Street’s main indexes this month, with most analysts expecting a jump in borrowing costs in the short term as the economy reopens.

The U.S. personal consumption report, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, is due on Thursday.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc added between 0.1% and 0.3% in premarket trading, helped by subdued Treasury yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.5672 after scaling a more than one-month high earlier in May. Higher yields pressure valuations for tech and other growth stocks, whose future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. [US/]

At 6:30 a.m. ET, were up 77 points, or 0.2%, were up 11 points, or 0.3%, and were up 34.5 points, or 0.24%.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including those in Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:), Marathon Patent Group and Coinbase Global rose between 2% and 4.6% in premarket trading as bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 for the first time this week.

Oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) gained 0.7% ahead of its first major boardroom contest where climate change is a central issue.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) dropped 6% in thin trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by price markdowns.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:) jumped 9.3% after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and signaled accelerating sales in May.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR