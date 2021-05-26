From Corn to Copper, Commodities Cool Off With China in Focus

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Wild swings in commodities ranging from U.S. farm products to industrial metals are the latest sign that traders should brace for dizzying months ahead.

Prices cooled off this week for commodities including corn, wheat, copper and iron ore, though traders and analysts alike say it’s too soon to count out agricultural crops and metals. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which includes energy, has tumbled 2.4% in the past two weeks, trimming returns to 19% for the year.

“It’s not a market for the faint of heart,” said Matt Bennett, an Illinois corn-and-soybean farmer who’s cofounder of commodities brokerage AgMarket.net. “More volatility is likely, especially as we enter into the heart of the U.S. growing season.”

It’s not just crops including soybeans and canola that are seeing a downturn. Copper, iron ore and steel have slumped since China introduced various measures to contain the rapid surge of prices for industrial commodities. Copper, viewed as an economic bellwether, fell from a record high after Beijing’s mid May move and last week posted its worst week since September.

China’s policy target is to curb the pace of price increases “but not kill the rally entirely,” Citigroup analysts said Tuesday in a note. “We expect a renewed round of steady commodity price increases once the current knee-jerk price corrections run their course.”