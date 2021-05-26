Ford boosts EV spending, outlines 2030 sales targets, shares near 5-year high

Article content

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co on Wednesday outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third and said it aims to have 40% of its global volume be all electric by 2030, sending shares near a five-year high.

Under a plan dubbed “Ford+” meant to have investors value it more like a technology company, the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it now expects to spend more than $30 billion on EVs, including battery development, by 2030, up from its prior target of $22 billion. Ford’s shares were up 7.4% in afternoon trading after earlier rising almost 9%.

“This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T,” Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said at the company’s Capital Markets Day meeting online. “Our ambition is to lead the electric revolution.”

Ford and other global automakers are racing to shift their gasoline-powered lineups to all electric power under pressure from regions like Europe and China to cut vehicle emissions. U.S. President Joe Biden has called for $174 billion to boost U.S. EV production, sales and infrastructure.

Ford’s 2030 sales target would translate to more than 1.5 million EVs, based on last year’s sales. By comparison, rival General Motors Co has targeted annual sales of more than 1 million EVs in the United States and China by 2025. Ford previously said its European lineup will be all-electric by 2030.