Ford boosts EV spending, aims to have 40% of volume all-electric by 2030 By Reuters

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co on Wednesday outlined plans to boost spending on its electrification efforts by more than a third and said it aims to have 40% of its global volume be all electric by 2030 in a move to step up its push on EVs.

Under a plan dubbed “Ford+,” the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it now expects to spend more than $30 billion on electrification, including battery development, by 2030, up from its prior target of $22 billion. It has launched the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover, and plans to introduce electric versions of the Transit van and F-150 pickup.

“This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T,” Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

Ford and other global automakers are racing to shift their gasoline-powered lineups to all electric power under pressure from regions like Europe and China to cut vehicle emissions. Ford rival General Motors Co (NYSE:) has said it aspires to halt U.S. sales of gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

