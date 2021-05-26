European stocks rise as central banks pledge easy monetary policy By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Staff
(Reuters) – European stocks rose to near all-time highs on Wednesday as a host of central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation.
The pan-European index rose 0.3% by 0711 GMT, with up 0.4%, 40 rising 0.3% and UK’s adding 0.2%.
British retailer Marks & Spencer (OTC:) jumped 5.5% despite reporting an 88% slump in full-year profit.
French food company Danone slipped 1.6% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to “sell”, citing the hard-to-fix low-growth nature of most of its categories.
Global stock markets took comfort as U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, while European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said the bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.