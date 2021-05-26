EU nearing deal on reform of farming policy, German minister says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner speaks during a news conference with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth Franziska Giffey (not seen) in Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2021.

(Reuters) – The European Union is closing in on a deal in negotiations to reform agriculture subsidies in the 27 nation bloc, Germany said on Wednesday.

“Today we are reaching the finishing line, and we hope it will work out,” German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner told reporters on her arrival to a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels.

The ministers’ meeting takes place alongside parallel talks between EU member states, European lawmakers and the executive European Commission, who are attempting to finish a deal this week on the farming policy.

