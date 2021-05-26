Ethereum Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $2,858.67 by 04:55 (08:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $332.81B, or 18.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,648.10 to $2,908.37 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.18%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $50.20B or 27.13% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $2,988.5200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 34.53% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,145.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.28% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0015 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.00%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $753.31B or 42.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $60.83B or 3.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.