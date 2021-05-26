Ethereum Can Surge Over 550% and Crash Bitcoin By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Lark Davis: Ethereum Can Surge Over 550% and Crash Bitcoin
  • According to Lark Davis, can crash .
  • Ethereum (ETH) has the potential to surge over 550% from its current prices.

According to Lark Davis, Ethereum can crash Bitcoin. The crypto analyst and trader stated that Ethereum (ETH) has the potential to surge over 550% from its current price.

He also added that the market cap of the top cryptocurrency could rise up to trillions of dollars. The trader also said that Ethereum could match up with the tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:) in market cap.

Lark Davis said,

“I would say in the future, a $2 trillion market cap for Ethereum is not actually that insane. I mean, right now, the market cap currently for Apple is just a little over $2 trillion, almost $2.1 trillion. So we could see something like Ethereum, the settlement layer of the cryptoverse right now with NFTs and DeFi and daily settlement, for payments and stuff like that. Although I’m crazy, I think this bad boy has a lot of room left…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

