Ether sails past BTC’s daily volume as Grayscale ETH Trust trades at 11% premium By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ether sails past BTC’s daily volume as Grayscale ETH Trust trades at 11% premium

is seeing renewed interest in the aftermath of ‘s travails this week, with Ether’s 24-hour trade volume topping BTC’s by a significant margin.

However it’s still a long way from doubling Bitcoin’s volume as some ETH proponents suggested. On May 25, a screenshot of CoinGecko data circulated across Crypto Twitter showing the daily volume of Ether had surpassed $115 billion while Bitcoin’s sat at nearly $53 billion.