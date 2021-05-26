Equities, dollar rise as Fed officials downplay inflation concerns

Article content

NEW YORK — Global equity markets gained and the U.S. dollar rallied against major currencies on Wednesday for the first time this week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay the prospects of rising inflation.

Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank had the ability to curb an outbreak of inflation and engineer a “soft landing” without throwing the country’s economic recovery off track.

Clarida’s comments came a day after Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard and James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, reiterated the Fed’s current dovish monetary policy stance and expectation that any price spikes would recede over time.

The dollar index was up 0.34% in early afternoon trading, while the benchmark yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries slipped to 1.557%, from 1.564% late on Tuesday.

“The Fed has really been pushing its view on inflation, but with regards to bond tapering investors are concerned they will allow the economy run hot,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks was up 0.22% at 708.79. European stocks were flat below a record peak set on Tuesday.