EOS Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $6.2732 by 06:45 (10:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.9871B, or 0.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.5454 to $6.4959 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 21%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.8725B or 2.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $7.0025 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 72.70% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,674.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.75% on the day.

was trading at $2,798.53 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $744.3116B or 42.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $325.1701B or 18.77% of the total cryptocurrency market value.