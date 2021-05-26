EOS Climbs 15% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 15% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $6.1103 by 09:48 (13:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 14.59% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.8694B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.5454 to $6.4959 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 3.15%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.6252B or 2.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $7.0025 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 73.41% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,139.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.37% on the day.

was trading at $2,743.57 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 11.46%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $735.0895B or 42.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $318.9501B or 18.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.