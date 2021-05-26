Emma Thompson Didn’t Like Wearing Underwear On Cruella

Although the actor looks incredible as fashionista Baroness von Hellman in the film, she said that wearing underwear with her costumes was “torture” during a recent appearance on Lorraine.
“I don’t like wearing underwear full stop,” Thompson explained. “I stopped wearing underwear a long time ago. It’s not my scene.”
“I don’t like comfortable underwear,” she continued. “I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable.”
Thompson jokingly compared the feeling of wearing underwear to squeezing a tub of toothpaste.
“If you squeeze it hard enough, things will come up and go down and make the shapes,” she said. “But it’s like you’re dealing with a Plasticine person.”
“If you put Mr. Blobby into that corset, he would look good.”
