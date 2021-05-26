Electric Car, Clean Energy Credits Set to Clear Senate Panel

Article content
(Bloomberg) — The Senate Finance Committee is poised to approve a $215.5 billion package of clean energy tax credits that includes $21 billion in consumer incentives for electric cars and would end tax breaks used by the fossil fuel industry.
The legislation, which will be considered in the committee Wednesday afternoon, would overhaul the current menu of energy tax breaks, consolidating credits for renewable energy sources and offering incentives to any energy source that has no carbon emissions. The legislation provides tax credits for electricity production and investments, tax breaks for energy efficient homes and buildings and incentives for transportation, including electric cars and clean fuels.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said his proposal would prune the existing “hodgepodge” of energy tax benefits to emphasize no-carbon energy. The plan would also eliminate or scale back $24.5 billion worth of tax breaks benefiting oil, gas and coal.
The extension of the $7,500 electric vehicle credit would be a boon to buyers looking to purchase from Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co., whose offerings are no longer eligible for the credit under current law, and Ford Motor Co., which said Wednesday it plans to boost spending on electric models by $30 billion in the coming years. Wyden’s version of the credit would start to phase out once at least half of new cars sold are electric or fuel cell. The plan also includes incentives for electric commercial vehicles.
Article content
The legislation would be one of the first bills related to President Joe Biden’s larger $4 trillion economic agenda to advance out of a congressional committee. The bill on its own probably won’t receive a vote in the full Senate, but elements are likely to be incorporated into an economic package that Democrats hope to pass later this year.
The legislation has faced significant opposition from Senate Republicans, who have said the tax breaks are too costly and criticized the decision to wind down breaks for fossil fuels.
Wyden’s bill takes a slightly different approach than Biden’s clean energy proposals in the “American Jobs Plan,” though the two approaches have significant overlap in the types of energy investment they would prioritize, including grid improvements, energy storage and charging stations for electric cars.
All energy sources — including renewables and fossil fuels — qualify, but they have to have zero or net negative carbon emissions. The plan would also create a production tax credit of up to 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour or an investment tax credit of up to 30% for those energy sources.
The $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan Biden unveiled in March would extend existing tax credits for wind energy, solar power and energy storage. Wyden’s plan takes a different approach by replacing all the tax credits for each specific energy type with a technology-neutral tax incentive that would benefit low emitters.
Wyden says his plan would provide for long-term investments that are critical to meeting the country’s energy efficiency goals. Biden has said he wants to reach a 100% clean electricity standard by 2035.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.