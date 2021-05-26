Electric Car, Clean Energy Credits Set to Clear Senate Panel

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Senate Finance Committee is poised to approve a $215.5 billion package of clean energy tax credits that includes $21 billion in consumer incentives for electric cars and would end tax breaks used by the fossil fuel industry.

The legislation, which will be considered in the committee Wednesday afternoon, would overhaul the current menu of energy tax breaks, consolidating credits for renewable energy sources and offering incentives to any energy source that has no carbon emissions. The legislation provides tax credits for electricity production and investments, tax breaks for energy efficient homes and buildings and incentives for transportation, including electric cars and clean fuels.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said his proposal would prune the existing “hodgepodge” of energy tax benefits to emphasize no-carbon energy. The plan would also eliminate or scale back $24.5 billion worth of tax breaks benefiting oil, gas and coal.

The extension of the $7,500 electric vehicle credit would be a boon to buyers looking to purchase from Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co., whose offerings are no longer eligible for the credit under current law, and Ford Motor Co., which said Wednesday it plans to boost spending on electric models by $30 billion in the coming years. Wyden’s version of the credit would start to phase out once at least half of new cars sold are electric or fuel cell. The plan also includes incentives for electric commercial vehicles.