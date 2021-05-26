EIU Survey Reveals COVID-19 Accelerated Crypto Acceptance By CoinQuora



EIU Survey Reveals COVID-19 Accelerated Crypto Acceptance



An EIU survey revealed that COVID-19 helped accelerate crypto adoption.

81% of respondents indicated they believe their country will become cashless.

50% of responders said COVID-19 drove the use of cryptocurrencies.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) conducted a survey to discover the current public sentiment towards digital currencies. The study commissioned by Crypto.com revealed that COVID-19 helped accelerate crypto acceptance.

EIU revealed that over 50% of the survey respondents were aware of the existence of digital currencies. In addition, open-source cryptos like remain the most well-known by respondents. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) remain less known despite extensive government press and marketing.

Also, 81% of respondents believe their countries are likely to become cashless societies. In comparison, only 71% shared the sentiment a year ago. On the other hand, cashless society doubters shrank from 28% to 19% in the same timeframe. In…

