Dubai is Launching Its Own Crypto? Here’s What We Know! By CoinQuora



Dubai is Launching Its Own Crypto? Here’s What We Know!



Dubai has launched its own cryptocurrency, valued at $0.17 per coin.

As of now, only specialized brokers and authorities will control circulation.

Dubaicoin will soon be able to buy and sell goods in place of fiat.

The hub of everything extravagant and phenomenal has just made a new ripple in its innovation pool. Dubai has launched its own cryptocurrency, opening at $0.17 per coin.

Arabian Chain Technology, the company behind the coin, shared the news in a press release. The currency has high hopes to become the pinnacle of Dubai’s technological success. It also has the potential to become the local go-to digital asset. Moreover, only specialized brokers and local authorities will control its circulation. Attaching itself to the hustling bustling city’s own identity, the aptly named Dubaicoin (DBIX) will likely see high demand due to crypto…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora