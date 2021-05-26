dotmoovs Joins Hands With Major Football Stars for App Promotion By CoinQuora



dotmoovs Joins Hands With Major Football Stars for App Promotion



dotmoovs has just signed Luís Figo and Ricardo Quaresma as ambassadors.

It will let users compete instantly and win rewards such as MOOV tokens and NFTs

As dotmoovs’ initial focus is on football, it makes sense to get football stars’ support

dotmoovs, a crypto-enabled competitive environment has signed on both Luís Figo and Ricardo Quaresma as ambassadors for its app. The two men are highly popular professional football players, known globally.

Figo and Quaresma will market the startup’s app among their loyal fans and introduce sports lovers to the cryptoverse. It will let users enter instant competitions with friends or strangers to battle in a show of skills such as one with freestyle football moves. The app will also have an AI-based engine. This will be able to establish the best participants and reward them with the platform’s native token, MOOV. There are also chances for users to win exclusive NFTs.

Having two highly sought-after players as its ambassadors gives the platform credibility and creates a deeper connection with fans. Since dotmoovs’ prima…

