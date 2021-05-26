Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 13, 2021 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.

At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Martin Schwartz 54,459,179 94.75 3,020,104 5.25 Alan Schwartz 54,275,351 94.43 3,203,932 5.57 Jeffrey Schwartz 53,607,329 93.26 3,871,954 6.74 Jeff Segel 54,286,236 94.44 3,193,047 5.56 Maurice Tousson 54,393,791 94.63 3,085,492 5.37 Dian Cohen 54,381,629 94.61 3,097,654 5.39 Alain Benedetti 54,365,650 94.58 3,113,633 5.42 Norman M. Steinberg 54,278,685 94.43 3,200,598 5.57 Sharon Ranson 54,526,741 94.86 2,952,542 5.14 Brad A. Johnson 54,689,982 95.15 2,789,301 4.85

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034