Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

May 26, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar wallowed near a

five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal

Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low,

while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments

pushed the kiwi higher.

The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250

level — holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as

$1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 — as Europe’s pandemic

recovery gathers pace.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against

six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low

as 89.533 on Tuesday.

The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore

trading for the first time since June 2018, while its

offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high

at 6.3858.

New Zealand’s currency jumped after the central

bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next

year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1%

higher at $0.73072.

“There are now several central banks that appear to be

closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and

markets are sensing that,” said Imre Speizer, Westpac’s head of

New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New

Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

expectations.

Following the RBNZ’s “hawkish surprise,” Speizer said he may

revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76.

That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight

echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in

inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to

be warranted.

“I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my

full support of our accommodative stance,” Chicago Fed President

Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday.

“Right now, policy is in a very good place,” San Francisco

Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. “We need to be

patient.”

A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new

readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing

managers.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes

hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached

overnight for the first time since May 7’s payrolls shock.

The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in

yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately

108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing

hands at 108.795.

The dollar has declined over the past two months on the

belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture

gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more

quickly from the pandemic.

“Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone

has been increasing,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

report. “This is underpinning market speculation that the topic

of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be

on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting.”

The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on

Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the

first time since mid-2018.

A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China’s

major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool

the rally, sources said.

“Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent

days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that

6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of

further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be

‘allowed’ to trade lower,” National Australia Bank strategist

Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35

yuan per dollar by end-June.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 411 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242

Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8946 0.8955 -0.10% +1.12% +0.8957 +0.8946

Sterling/Dollar 1.4159 1.4149 +0.08% +3.65% +1.4162 +1.4140

Dollar/Canadian 1.2048 1.2062 -0.10% -5.38% +1.2067 +1.2047

Aussie/Dollar 0.7788 0.7754 +0.46% +1.27% +0.7789 +0.7749

NZ 0.7305 0.7227 +1.11% +1.75% +0.7313 +0.7223

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sam

Holmes)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR