Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

TOKYO — The dollar wallowed near a

five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal

Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low,

while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments

pushed the kiwi higher.

The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250

level — holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as

$1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 — as Europe’s pandemic

recovery gathers pace.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against

six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low

as 89.533 on Tuesday.

The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore

trading for the first time since June 2018, while its

offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high

at 6.3858.

New Zealand’s currency jumped after the central

bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next

year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1%

higher at $0.73072.

“There are now several central banks that appear to be

closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and

markets are sensing that,” said Imre Speizer, Westpac’s head of

New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New

Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank