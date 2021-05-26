Cymbiotika Announces Canadian Fulfillment Center

Article content

SAN DIEGO — Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, has announced that it has opened a new fulfillment center in Canada. The facility, located in Toronto, will provide Canadian consumers faster access to Cymbiotika’s popular line of supplements.

“This is an important milestone as we continue to expand and enhance customer experience in international markets. The Canadian facility will be the first of a number of global fulfillment centers to launch this year,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “As we execute on our global strategy, a key component is getting our product into customers hands quickly so that they can enjoy and focus on optimizing their health.”

The fulfillment facility, Cymbiotika’s first in Canada, will warehouse the full range of Cymbiotika products and will enable 24-48 hour delivery within Canada.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.

