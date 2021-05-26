Corn steadies after slide to one-month low, wheat and soy stay weak

Matilda Colman
PARIS/CANBERRA — Chicago corn futures were

little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a steep fall in

the previous session when favorable U.S. growing conditions

encouraged selling.

Wheat and soybeans extended their losses, also pressured by

favorable crop conditions in some U.S. growing belts, although

prices held above multi-week lows hit on Tuesday.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade

were up 0.6% at $6.24 a bushel by 1223 GMT.

Earlier, they slipped to $6.17-1/4, equalling Tuesday’s

one-month low.

New-crop December corn inched down 0.3% to $5.14.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly

report issued after Monday’s market close that farmers had

planted 90% of intended corn acres, above the five-year average

of 80%.

“This report is … an expression of the predominant topic

at present – the better weather in U.S. growing regions,”

Commerzbank said in a note.

Brisk planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken

attention away from global supply tensions that had driven corn

futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month.

Higher than expected USDA forecasts for 2021/22 U.S. and

global corn supplies this month also helped pull prices back

from recent highs, although analysts remained cautious about the

agency’s outlook.

Steps by China to rein in commodity prices have also

encouraged investors to trim positions in grain markets, traders

said.

CBOT soybeans inched down 0.4% to $15.05-3/4 a bushel.

U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of

recent years, the USDA data showed on Monday.

Traders were monitoring export flows from Argentina, a major

supplier of soymeal and corn, amid continuing strike action by

port workers.

CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.51-1/4 a bushel.

Tunisia issued a tender to be held on Thursday to buy 92,000

tonnes of wheat, according to traders, in what could provide

another sign of export competition at the start of the upcoming

season.

Prices at 1223 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 651.25 -5.25 -0.80 640.50 1.68

CBOT corn 624.00 3.75 0.60 484.00 28.93

CBOT soy 1505.75 -6.00 -0.40 1311.00 14.86

Paris wheat Sep 205.50 0.25 0.12 192.50 6.75

Paris maize Jun 253.75 -0.75 -0.29 198.75 27.67

Paris rape Aug 502.75 -5.25 -1.03 393.00 27.93

WTI crude oil 65.76 -0.31 -0.47 48.52 35.53

Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.19 1.2100 1.05

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in

Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and David Clarke)

