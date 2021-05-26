Corn steadies after slide to one-month low, wheat and soy stay weak

Article content
PARIS/CANBERRA — Chicago corn futures were
little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a steep fall in
the previous session when favorable U.S. growing conditions
encouraged selling.
Wheat and soybeans extended their losses, also pressured by
favorable crop conditions in some U.S. growing belts, although
prices held above multi-week lows hit on Tuesday.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 0.6% at $6.24 a bushel by 1223 GMT.
Earlier, they slipped to $6.17-1/4, equalling Tuesday’s
one-month low.
New-crop December corn inched down 0.3% to $5.14.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly
report issued after Monday’s market close that farmers had
planted 90% of intended corn acres, above the five-year average
of 80%.
“This report is … an expression of the predominant topic
at present – the better weather in U.S. growing regions,”
Commerzbank said in a note.
Brisk planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken
attention away from global supply tensions that had driven corn
futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month.
Higher than expected USDA forecasts for 2021/22 U.S. and
global corn supplies this month also helped pull prices back
from recent highs, although analysts remained cautious about the
agency’s outlook.
Steps by China to rein in commodity prices have also
encouraged investors to trim positions in grain markets, traders
said.
CBOT soybeans inched down 0.4% to $15.05-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of
recent years, the USDA data showed on Monday.
Traders were monitoring export flows from Argentina, a major
supplier of soymeal and corn, amid continuing strike action by
port workers.
CBOT wheat was down 0.8% at $6.51-1/4 a bushel.
Tunisia issued a tender to be held on Thursday to buy 92,000
tonnes of wheat, according to traders, in what could provide
another sign of export competition at the start of the upcoming
season.
Prices at 1223 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 651.25 -5.25 -0.80 640.50 1.68
CBOT corn 624.00 3.75 0.60 484.00 28.93
CBOT soy 1505.75 -6.00 -0.40 1311.00 14.86
Paris wheat Sep 205.50 0.25 0.12 192.50 6.75
Paris maize Jun 253.75 -0.75 -0.29 198.75 27.67
Paris rape Aug 502.75 -5.25 -1.03 393.00 27.93
WTI crude oil 65.76 -0.31 -0.47 48.52 35.53
Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.19 1.2100 1.05
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in
Canberra; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and David Clarke)