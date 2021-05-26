Corn steadies after slide to one-month low, wheat and soy stay weak

Article content

PARIS/CANBERRA — Chicago corn futures were

little changed on Wednesday, consolidating after a steep fall in

the previous session when favorable U.S. growing conditions

encouraged selling.

Wheat and soybeans extended their losses, also pressured by

favorable crop conditions in some U.S. growing belts, although

prices held above multi-week lows hit on Tuesday.

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade

were up 0.6% at $6.24 a bushel by 1223 GMT.

Earlier, they slipped to $6.17-1/4, equalling Tuesday’s

one-month low.

New-crop December corn inched down 0.3% to $5.14.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a weekly

report issued after Monday’s market close that farmers had

planted 90% of intended corn acres, above the five-year average

of 80%.

“This report is … an expression of the predominant topic

at present – the better weather in U.S. growing regions,”

Commerzbank said in a note.

Brisk planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken

attention away from global supply tensions that had driven corn

futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month.

Higher than expected USDA forecasts for 2021/22 U.S. and

global corn supplies this month also helped pull prices back