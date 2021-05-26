Corn bounces from one-month low, wheat and soy drift lower

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures recovered slightly on Wednesday from a steep selloff a day earlier as bargain buying and technical buying lifted prices from one-month lows, although gains were limited by favorable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest.

Soybeans were mixed after prior-session losses on good crop weather, while wheat fell to fresh six-week lows on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and stiff competition in export markets.

Brisk corn and soybean planting and rainfall in the U.S. Midwest have taken attention away from global supply tensions and soaring feed grain demand from China that had driven corn futures to an eight-year peak earlier this month.

“People are trying to call a short-term bottom. This is a function today of bottom-picking and technical buying after yesterday’s selloff,” said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures rose 6-1/4 cents to $6.26-1/2 a bushel by 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT). July soybeans were down 4 cents at $15.07-3/4 a bushel and CBOT July wheat was down 4 cents at $6.52-1/2 a bushel.

Widespread rains have boosted recently seeded corn and soybeans and lessened some dryness concerns in portions of the western Corn Belt.