Coinbase leads $6M funding for Indonesian crypto exchange By Cointelegraph

Coinbase leads $6M funding for Indonesian crypto exchange
Pintu, an Indonesia-based cryptocurrency exchange focusing on first-time crypto users, has raised $6 million to support its mission to drive industry adoption.
The company announced Tuesday that it has completed a Series A funding round led by major global crypto investors including Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Intudo Ventures, tech news agency Tech in Asia reports. Other inventors like Alameda Ventures, Blockchain Ventures, and Castle Island Ventures also participated in the round.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.