Coal Giant Defeats Nun and Teenagers in Mine Expansion Battle

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s pro-coal government and one of the country’s largest producers of the fossil fuel won a court battle against an 86 year-old nun and eight teenagers seeking to block a mine expansion over climate change.

The ruling paves the way for Whitehaven Coal Ltd. to develop a project that will produce as much as 10 million tons a year of mostly metallurgical coal, used in steel-making. It’s also a setback in a global wave of litigation by activists seeking to compel governments to take more forceful action to avert catastrophic climate change.

While campaigners had been correct to argue Environment Minister Sussan Ley has a duty of care to protect Australia’s youth from the future impacts of a warming planet, that would be reflected in the existing process of granting approvals to the mine project, Judge Mordy Bromberg said Thursday at the Federal Court of Australia in Melbourne.

“I have not been satisfied that a reasonable apprehension of breach of the duty of care by the minister has been established,” Bromberg said. “Nor have the applicants satisfied the court that the extent of the restraint they seek is justified.”

Whitehaven’s win comes a day after Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to accelerate its work to cut emissions, a ruling seen as likely to have repercussions across the global fossil fuels industry.