Chinese Bitcoin Mining Groups Block Mainland IP Addresses By CoinQuora

Chinese mining groups are starting to block Mainland Chinese miners.

So far, Bitdeer and Mars Cloud Mine have notified used of the imminent lockout.

The move is in compliance with current government regulations.

Two prominent Chinese Bitcoin mining groups have blocked Mainland Chinese IP addresses from accessing their websites. The move is the latest development in the escalating battle between China and Bitcoin miners.

The two groups Bitdeer and Mars Cloud Mine disclosed that the reason behind the move was to comply with prevailing policies.

Bitdeer founder Jihan Wu posted a notice on the group’s website. The notice served to alert users with Mainland IP addresses that they will soon no longer be able to access the website. Similarly, Mars Cloud Mine also alerted Mainland Chinese IP users of an imminent lockout.

China has been accelerating its clampdown on cryptocurrencies in the country, specifically Bitcoin. Initially, the

