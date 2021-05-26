China’s yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rose on Wednesday,

extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank

guided the currency higher and the dollar languished.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than

the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since

June 14, 2018.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past

the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed

as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018.

It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer

than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar.

Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators

remain tolerant about recent gains.

“It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate

should be determined by the market,” said a trader at a Chinese

bank.

Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China’s

imported inflation pressure.

In remarks published last week, a central bank official said

China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact

of rising import prices.

Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country’s

commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year.