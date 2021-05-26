China’s yuan climbs to 3-year high on stronger guidance

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rose on Wednesday,

extending gains to a near three-year high, as the central bank

guided the currency higher and the dollar languished.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate

at 6.4099 per dollar prior to market open, 184 pips firmer than

the previous fix of 6.4283 and the strongest such guidance since

June 14, 2018.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4062 per dollar, rose past

the psychologically important 6.4000 per dollar level and pushed

as high as 6.3940 per dollar, the strongest since June 2018.

It was changing hands at 6.3959 at midday, 161 pips firmer

than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar.

Traders said the strong fixing might indicate regulators

remain tolerant about recent gains.

“It seems the regulators still insist that the exchange rate

should be determined by the market,” said a trader at a Chinese

bank.

Analysts said yuan appreciation could help ease China’s

imported inflation pressure.

In remarks published last week, a central bank official said

China should let the yuan strengthen to help offset the impact

of rising import prices.

Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country’s

commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“Though it’s more of expectations management, rather than

direct intervention by the PBOC, including by purchasing the

yuan to forcibly push the currency higher,” said Shen Xinfeng,

chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities.

Shen also attributed the yuan’ strength to a weak dollar,

which slid below the key 90 level.

The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January

against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid

Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite

current inflationary pressures.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers have begun to acknowledge

they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their

crisis support for the U.S. economy, even as they say it is

still needed to bolster the recovery and employment.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which

tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a

daily basis, stood at 97.59, firmer than Tuesday’s 97.58.

The global dollar index fell to 89.624 from the

previous close of 89.699.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts

(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for

forward-looking market expectations of the yuan’s value, traded

at 6.5517, 2.16 percent away from the midpoint.

The yuan market at 4:07 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4099 6.4283 0.29%

Spot yuan 6.3959 6.412 0.25%

Divergence from -0.22%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 2.07%

Spot change since 2005 29.40%

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.59 97.58 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 89.624 89.699 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.13%

*

Offshore 6.5517 -2.16%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith;

Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR