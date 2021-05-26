China vice premier holds talks with U.S. trade chief By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States agreed that the development of bilateral trade is very important, China’s commerce ministry said, adding that both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.
The ministry said in a statement on its website that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday, and described the talks as candid, pragmatic and constructive.
