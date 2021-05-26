China to socially blacklist Bitcoin miners in Inner Mongolia region By Cointelegraph

China to socially blacklist Bitcoin miners in Inner Mongolia region
China has ramped up efforts to quash cryptocurrency mining in its Inner Mongolia region by introducing new penalties for those caught engaging in the illegal activity.
Officials unveiled new draft rules that would see harsher punishments applied to those caught mining (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, per a report by the South China Morning Post. These would include placing offenders on a social credit blacklist, which would stop them from getting loans or even using the transportation system.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.