Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.741503 by 07:48 (11:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 20.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $56.039002B, or 3.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.551991 to $1.806308 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 11.77%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.006774B or 3.45% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0526 to $1.9394 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 29.21% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,667.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.52% on the day.

was trading at $2,811.24 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 17.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $744.133403B or 42.72% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $327.251173B or 18.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.