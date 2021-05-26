Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.697547 by 00:24 (04:24 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $53.760160B, or 3.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.551991 to $1.697625 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.3%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.690421B or 3.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0526 to $1.9394 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 31.00% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,273.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.27% on the day.

was trading at $2,811.74 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.76%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $735.211352B or 42.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $326.441514B or 19.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.