Canadian regulators accuse crypto exchange of breaking securities law By Cointelegraph

Canadian securities regulators have initiated a regulatory action against major global cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Securities Commission published a statement of allegations against Polo Digital Assets, also known as Poloniex, alleging that the firm has failed to comply with Ontario securities laws.