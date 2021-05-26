Canadian dollar slips to 6-day low, backing off key 1.20 threshold

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar fell on

Wednesday for a second day against its broadly stronger U.S.

counterpart, with some investors possibly unwinding bullish

positions in the Canadian currency when it failed to breach a

key level.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2117 to the

greenback, or 82.53 U.S. cents, having hit its weakest since

last Thursday at 1.2124.

“Broad-based USD strength and CAD weakness on the crosses”

helped push USD-CAD above the 1.2100 level, said George Davis,

chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to

the loonie’s underperformance against some other G10 currencies

as well as the greenback.

It lost ground against the New Zealand dollar in

particular after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised

markets by hinting at higher interest rates next year.

The Bank of Canada has already signaled more hawkish

guidance on the outlook for interest rates, which was one factor

helping the loonie notch a six-year high last week at 1.2013.

“Participants have been waiting to see how the pair

(USD-CAD) trades around the psychological 1.2000 level, but with

prices unable to push below here recently some short covering

flows may be starting to appear,” Davis said.