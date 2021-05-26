Brazil’s Treasury revises debt financing plans as public debt falls in April

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s Treasury on Wednesday revised its 2021 debt forecasts and financing plans, painting a slightly brighter picture for public finances as it projected a lengthening of the country’s debt profile and an increase in floating rate issuance.

The new forecasts come as figures showed that the public debt stock fell by almost 3% in April, as redemptions outstripped new issuance by 167 billion reais ($31 billion) and the Treasury dipped into its emergency liquidity fund.

Brazil’s outstanding public debt is expected to rise this year to between 5.5 trillion and 5.8 trillion reais, the Treasury said, down from its original forecast of between 5.6 trillion reais and 5.9 trillion reais in January.

The revisions follow several months of record tax revenues, surprisingly upbeat domestic economic indicators and a strong global economic recovery. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that the economy could grow by as much as 5% this year.

“The new parameters mean less refinancing risk, since there will be less concentration of short-term debt,” the Treasury said.

The average maturity of Brazil’s debt profile this year is expected to lengthen to between 3.4 and 3.8 years, versus the 3.2 to 3.6 years forecast in January, and for the share of debt maturing over the next 12 months to be between 22% and 27%, down from 24% to 29%.