Brazil stocks on course for another slow year under rampant pandemic

BUENOS AIRES/BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY — B razil’s equity market is on course for its second slowest year since 2015 as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated in Latin America’s biggest economy, offsetting good results from local companies, a Reuters poll showed.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index has stayed shy of January’s record high of just over 125,000 points, with investors worried about the mounting human and financial toll of COVID-19 in Brazil, but will surpass that peak by year-end.

The Bovespa’s outlook at end-2021 was downgraded to 130,000 points, according to the median estimate of 17 responses in the poll taken May 10-25 among equity strategists, compared to 134,500 points in February’s survey.

This would imply a historically modest rise of 4.8% from its value at the start of the week and a 9.2% increase this year, the smallest gain for the index since 2015, barring a marginal advance of 2.9% in an atypical 2020 for global markets.

“Volatility resulting from developments around the pandemic and political issues is expected to remain high, but we can observe a record profit scenario for Bovespa index companies in 2021,” Henrique Esteter, a Guide Investimentos analyst, said.