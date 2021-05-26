Blackrock directors, executive pay pass at annual general meeting By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. B REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
NEW YORK (Reuters) – BlackRock (NYSE:) said all of its 16 director nominees were elected with a majority of shareholder votes cast at its annual meeting on Wednesday.
The world’s largest asset manager, with nearly $9 trillion under management, also said that executive pay was backed by 93% of shareholder votes. A shareholder proposal to convert the company into a public benefit corporation was rejected, receiving only 2.3% of the vote.
