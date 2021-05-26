Bitter shareholder battle for Exxon’s future nears climax

Article content

Exxon Mobil Corp’s bid to stave off a tiny activist fund challenging its board and response to growing climate concerns is too close to call just hours before the oil giant’s annual meeting, people familiar with the matter said.

Exxon’s 12 directors are up for election on Wednesday in the first major boardroom contest where climate change is a central issue.

The United States’ largest oil company has been criticized for its approach to the energy transition, drawing comparisons with global rivals that have pledged more investment in newer technologies and to shift away from heavy polluting oil-and-gas.

Exxon has long fought to keep climate activists at bay, negotiating with big shareholders to supply details of its emissions and publicly supporting carbon reduction.

But upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1, which has put up a slate of four nominees, has successfully garnered support from institutional investors and shareholder advisory firms upset with Exxon for its weak financial performance in recent years.

“The world around them is changing,” said Aeisha Mastagni, a portfolio manager at California State Teachers’ Retirement System, which backed the activists. The proxy fight has taken on “monumental” importance, she said.