Biden expected to name Thomas Nides as envoy to Israel



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas R. Nides (C) talks to South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan (R), as U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim listens on, during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul February 29, 2012. REUTE



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Thomas Nides, an experienced diplomat and Wall Street executive, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Nides’ appointment would follow a ceasefire reached last week after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, the worst clashes in years.

The Biden administration had faced criticism for lacking high-level diplomatic representation in Israel during the latest conflict, and the White House then made completing the selection process a higher priority.

It was not immediately known when Biden planned to announce Nides’ nomination but a person familiar with the matter said it would happen soon.

The White House declined comment.

Nides, currently working as a senior executive at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:), served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources in the Obama administration.

His top competition for the job was Robert Wexler, a former Florida congressman with extensive Middle East experience.