Bank of Indonesia joins central bank digital currency race By Cointelegraph

Bank of Indonesia joins central bank digital currency race

The Bank of Indonesia is one of the latest global central banks to announce state digital currency plans amid a major spike in the country’s digital payments.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said Tuesday that Indonesia’s central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency as a legal payment instrument in Indonesia, Reuters reports.