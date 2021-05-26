Bank of Canada does not see currently see strong case for issuing digital currency

Article content

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is thinking in more concrete terms about how its digital currency might look and work but it does not currently see a strong case for issuing one, a deputy governor said on Wednesday.

The central bank is well into the development process on a cash-like digital currency that it could release to the public, should the need arise. A number of other central banks are doing similar work.

“In terms of where we are with the project … we don’t currently see a strong case for issuing it, but the world is progressing very rapidly,” Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said in a panel discussion on cryptocurrencies.

Lane said the Bank of Canada is keeping an eye on factors that could prompt it to move, such as a sharp drop in cash usage in Canada, or if a large technology company were to launch a cryptoasset that quickly gained traction with consumers.

Lane said the bank had undertaken various “proof-of-concept” experiments with private-sector partners but would have to do “a whole lot more” before it settles on a model for its planned digital currency.

“We’re now at a phase where we’re actually thinking in more concrete terms of, well if we were going to launch something … then what would it look like, what attributes would it have, and how would it connect with the rest of the financial system?” he said.