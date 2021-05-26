Asia Stocks Eye Steady Start; Dollar, Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set for a steady open Thursday after gains in U.S. shares tied to the economic reopening from the pandemic. The dollar climbed with Treasury yields.

Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong equity futures were little changed. In the U.S., small-caps surged, while energy producers and retailers helped the S&P 500 to a more modest increase. Banks advanced after the chief executives from the largest lenders testified before Congress.

Oil was steady above $66 a barrel as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Gold slipped from a four-month high.

The dollar rose for the first time this week amid short covering as investors rebalance their portfolios ahead of month end. Bitcoin retreated back below $40,000.

Traders continue to weigh the threat that price pressures may pose to the loose monetary policy stoking the economic recovery and supporting financial markets. Stocks remain near all-time highs and Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly said they expect a transitory rather than more serious run-up in inflation. Interest-rate volatility has been sliding and Treasury yields are well below this year’s highs.